የ PayPal ካርዶች አሁን ከአፕል ክፍያ ጋር ተኳሃኝ ናቸው።

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
PayPal debit and credit cards can now be added to the Apple Wallet app, allowing users to utilize the Apple Pay mobile payment service. There are two methods for adding PayPal cards to the app. Firstly, users can open the iOS PayPal app and select the “Pay with your iPhone” banner on the homepage, which will redirect them to the Apple Wallet app. From there, the PayPal cards can be added. Alternatively, users can open the app and press the plus icon in the upper right corner to follow the instructions for adding the PayPal credit or debit cards to the Wallet app.

Once added, the PayPal cards can be selected to handle transactions made using Apple Pay. It is important to note that Apple retains 0.15% of the transaction value, meaning that for every $100 spent via Apple Pay, Apple keeps 15 cents.

PayPal’s decision to include Apple Pay support comes later than other banking and financial services cards that have already integrated with Apple Pay. This delay may perhaps stem from PayPal’s initial skepticism about the benefits of enabling Apple Pay compatibility. However, with this recent announcement, it is clear that any reservations held by PayPal have now been overcome.

ትርጓሜዎች

  • PayPal: An online payment platform that enables individuals and businesses to make payments and transfer money securely through the internet.
  • Apple Wallet app: A digital wallet application developed by Apple that allows users to store and manage various payment methods, loyalty cards, boarding passes, and more on their Apple devices.
  • Apple Pay: A mobile payment and digital wallet service developed by Apple Inc. that allows users to make payments using their Apple devices, such as iPhones and Apple Watches, at participating retailers.

ምንጮች:
- 9 እስከ 5 ማክ

