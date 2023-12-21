Summary: Today’s Wordle challenge is here, and we’re ready to help you find the solution. Originating as a personal gift, Wordle has become a global sensation, with various fan-created versions. The New York Times even acquired Wordle, and TikTok creators are now livestreaming themselves playing it. While the Wordle archive is no longer available, the game itself hasn’t gotten harder, although there is a Hard Mode for those seeking a greater challenge. Occasionally, Wordle may accept two different answers due to updates by the New York Times. Refreshing your browser before starting a new puzzle is a good practice to avoid any confusion. Today’s Wordle hint suggests the creation of a building, and we can confirm that the answer is a five-letter word starting with the letter B.

If you’re ready for the answer to today’s Wordle, drumroll, please! The solution to Wordle #915 is… BUILT. Don’t be disheartened if you didn’t guess it correctly this time; there’s always a new challenge waiting for you tomorrow. Our team of reporters, including Caitlin Welsh, Sam Haysom, Amanda Yeo, Shannon Connellan, Cecily Mauran, Mike Pearl, and Adam Rosenberg, have contributed their expertise to bring you these hints and tips.

Wordle continues to captivate word game enthusiasts globally, providing a fun and engaging way to test our language skills. So, get ready to dive in, stretch your brain, and enjoy today’s Wordle challenge. Stay tuned for more exciting puzzles and helpful hints!