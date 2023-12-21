ሸረሪት-ሰው፡ ከሸረሪት-ቁጥር በላይ አሁን በፍላጎት ላይ ይለቀቃል

ማጠቃለያ:

Sony Pictures Animation has once again captured our attention with their highly anticipated sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, the film brings together Miles Morales and other Spider-People from different dimensions as they navigate a new threat. The movie is now available for streaming on Crave, allowing viewers to relive the magic of this groundbreaking superhero film.

Crave, a popular subscription-based platform, offers users access to a wide range of content, including Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Priced at $19.99/month, a Crave subscription provides viewers with the opportunity to enjoy this exciting sequel as well as the first film in the franchise. Additionally, subscribers also have the option to add the Starz channel to their plan for an extra $5.99/month.

With Crave being compatible with various devices such as iOS, Android, and Apple TV, fans of the Spider-Verse can conveniently stream the movie on their preferred platforms. This allows viewers to fully immerse themselves in the visually stunning and emotionally resonant world that Sony Pictures Animation has created.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse continues the legacy of its predecessor, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which captivated audiences in 2018 with its innovative animation style and compelling storytelling. The sequel promises to expand upon the multiverse concept, introducing new characters and thrilling plotlines that will undoubtedly leave fans eagerly anticipating the third and final installment, Beyond the Spider-Verse.

So, grab your popcorn, settle in, and prepare to be amazed once again as you embark on an action-packed journey with Miles Morales and a diverse team of Spider-People. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now available to stream on Crave, guaranteeing hours of superhero-filled entertainment that will leave you wanting more.