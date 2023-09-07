ሚስጥራዊው የስታርሊንክ ሳተላይቶች፡ ይበልጥ የቀረበ እይታ

In recent nights, many people have been captivated by a string of lights in the sky, often mistaking them for UFOs. However, these lights are actually the Starlink satellites developed by SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk. Starlink is a satellite network that consists of over 2,000 satellites orbiting Earth at a distance of about 340 miles. The purpose of this network is to provide high-speed broadband internet worldwide, especially in areas with poor connectivity.

Unlike traditional satellite internet services that rely on geostationary satellites at an altitude of 35,786 km, Starlink’s satellites orbit much closer to Earth, at approximately 550 km. This close proximity allows the satellites to cover the entire globe and provide faster internet speeds.

These satellites have played a significant role in providing internet access during critical times. For example, during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Elon Musk sent equipment to Ukraine to ensure people could still access the internet via Starlink, even when other forms of connectivity were cut off. The Starlink system also helped restore internet access in Tonga after a volcanic eruption and tsunami damaged an undersea cable.

When it comes to spotting the Starlink satellites in the sky, there are a few things to keep in mind. After each launch, the satellites are most easily visible within a few days. As they reach their operational altitude, they spread out and resemble stars in the night sky. However, the satellites do not have their own lights; they simply reflect sunlight. This reflection can be frustrating for astrophotographers and astronomers trying to observe space.

Due to the large number of Starlink and other satellite launches by companies like Amazon, there is growing concern about “satellite pollution.” The increasing number of orbiting objects makes it challenging for astronomers to study celestial bodies and impacts our view of the night sky. Consequently, the Starlink satellites are often referred to as the “satellite train” or “space train.”

It’s important to remember that these lights in the sky are not UFOs, but a testament to the advancements in satellite technology and the ongoing efforts to connect the world through high-speed internet.

