የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

ቫልቭ በደቡብ ኮሪያ ውስጥ ላለው አዲስ የሃርድዌር ፕሮጀክት የሬዲዮ ሰርተፍኬት ይቀበላል

Byሮበርት አንድሪው

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ቫልቭ በደቡብ ኮሪያ ውስጥ ላለው አዲስ የሃርድዌር ፕሮጀክት የሬዲዮ ሰርተፍኬት ይቀበላል

Valve, the gaming company known for its hardware projects such as the Valve Index and Steam Deck, has recently received radio certification in South Korea for a new hardware device. Details about the device are scarce, with the only information available being that it is a “specific low power wireless device” operating in the 5Ghz frequency band with wireless LAN capabilities. The device is referred to as the “1030,” following the naming convention of previous Valve products like the Valve Index (model name 1007) and Steam Deck (model name 1010).

While the limited information leaves room for speculation, it is unlikely that this new device is an updated version of the Steam Deck, as it is too early for a product update. Most experts believe that Valve might be venturing back into the virtual reality space with another VR headset. There have been signs indicating a decline in Valve Index sales, coupled with recent hirings for hardware teams at Valve, which suggests that a new VR headset may be in the works.

Although the certification implies that Valve may be nearing the launch of this new device, it is important to note that Valve has a history of shelving projects. However, given the previous success of their hardware ventures, it is likely that this new device will see the light of day.

As of now, no official information has been released by Valve regarding this new device. However, with the relatively short gaps between certification and launch for previous Valve hardware projects, we may expect some news in the near future.

ምንጮች:
-

By ሮበርት አንድሪው

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ዜና

ምርጥ 5 በአውሮፓ ላይ የተመሰረተ የንግድ እቅድ ሶፍትዌር መፍትሄዎች ለቴክ ጅምር

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023
ዜና

የ PayPal ካርዶች አሁን ከአፕል ክፍያ ጋር ተኳሃኝ ናቸው።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia
ዜና

የአደጋ ጊዜ ምላሽን መለወጥ፡ የህዝብ ደህንነት LTE እና 5G አውታረ መረቦች ሚና

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023

አመለጠዎት

ቴክኖሎጂ

Microsoft በ AI በመነጨ ይዘት ላይ የቅጂ መብት ጥሰት የይገባኛል ጥያቄዎችን ህጋዊ ጉዳቶችን ሊሸፍን ነው።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

GoPro Hero 12 Black: ባህሪያት፣ ዋጋ እና ዝርዝር መግለጫዎች በማስተዋወቅ ላይ

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ገብርኤል Botha 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

ካሬ በበርካታ አገልግሎቶች ላይ መቋረጥ አጋጥሞታል።

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

የኢንስታግራም ክሮች መተግበሪያ ቁልፍ ቃል እና የርዕስ ፍለጋ ባህሪን ወደ ተጨማሪ ሀገራት ያሰፋል

ሴፕቴ 8, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች