Yellow Trucking, formerly known as YRC Worldwide, has found itself on the brink of collapse, leaving thousands of truckers and their families in a state of uncertainty. The iconic freight company, once a major player in the American economy, filed for bankruptcy protection in July, citing mismanagement and malfeasance as contributing factors. However, the government and creditors are caught in the middle, with differing opinions on how to handle the situation.

When Yellow shut down its operations, it left 12,000 trucks and 35,000 trailers idle, potentially providing an opportunity for a new business venture. Yellow’s history dates back to the 1920s when it started as a taxi service in Oklahoma. Over the years, it grew into one of the top 10 freight carriers in the country, generating billions in revenue annually.

The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to Yellow, causing disruptions in the supply chain and leading to the company receiving a $700 million lifeline loan through the CARES Act. However, even with this financial assistance, Yellow struggled to stay afloat. Despite initial fears of snarled supply chains and higher freight prices, experts suggest that the impact of Yellow’s absence has not been as significant as anticipated.

Truckers who were employed by Yellow have been particularly affected by the company’s downfall. Many have struggled to find similar positions and have experienced pay decreases. For those who were injured on the job, like Kenneth Cantley from Rosemont, Minnesota, the bankruptcy added further complications to an already challenging situation. Cantley found himself without any income for eight weeks until the bankruptcy filing triggered the resumption of his workers’ compensation payments.

The closure of Yellow also had broader implications for the trucking industry. The company specialized in less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping, which involves making deliveries to a wide range of locations, from homes to hospitals and barber shops. While concerns were initially raised about the impact on shipping costs, rates have increased modestly since Yellow’s closure, mostly due to rising diesel prices.

Efforts to save Yellow and its 30,000 jobs have gained support from a bipartisan group of senators, who have urged the Treasury to restructure the loan. The outcome of this financial crisis will not only have consequences for Yellow and its employees but also for the trucking industry as a whole.