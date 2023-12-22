ቪክቶርቪል የቤት እጦትን ለመዋጋት የፈጠራ የጤና ማእከልን ይከፍታል።

Victorville, California has unveiled its groundbreaking Wellness Center, a state-of-the-art facility that aims to address the issue of homelessness in the city. This new low-barrier shelter, complete with medical and recuperative care services, provides much-needed support and housing for individuals struggling with homelessness.

The unique design of the Wellness Center includes separate modular housing units, offering 110 units with a capacity to accommodate 170 beds. This increases the number of shelter beds in Victorville by an impressive 56 percent. The units come in various sizes to accommodate single individuals, couples, and families. Additionally, the center features community spaces, a dog kennel, community garden, industrial kitchen, and recreational sports courts, providing a range of amenities for the residents.

One of the most notable aspects of the Wellness Center is the inclusion of medical services and recuperative care. This essential component addresses the health needs of individuals without proper shelter and regular access to medical care. Local hospitals can now discharge Victorville’s unhoused population directly to the Wellness Center’s clinic, freeing up much-needed hospital beds. With expenses covered through Medi-Cal, the medical clinic and recuperative care services are sustainable.

The construction of the Wellness Center was made possible through a $28 million Homekey Grant from the California Department of Housing and Community Development. This funding, along with revenue generated from Measure P, a one-cent sales tax approved by Victorville voters, enabled the City to operate the Interim Wellness Center during the construction phase. The success of the Interim Shelter served as a model for the comprehensive range of services provided at the new Victorville Wellness Center.

In order to ensure effective outreach and support, the City’s Homeless Engagement Team, funded through Measure P, engages directly with the unhoused community in Victorville, connecting them to resources like the Wellness Center. The operation of the center is entrusted to two nonprofit organizations: Hope the Mission, responsible for shelter operations and client services, and Symba Center, providing wraparound services such as medical care, case management, job readiness, and substance abuse counseling.

The Wellness Center adopts a low-barrier, housing-first approach, encouraging individuals to seek assistance by allowing them to bring their pets along. To further support this initiative, the City constructed a pet kennel through a generous $50,000 grant from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians.

The opening of the Victorville Wellness Center represents a significant step in addressing and combatting homelessness in the city. With its comprehensive services and inclusive approach, it provides a beacon of hope and healing to break the cycle of homelessness. For more information about the center and Victorville’s ongoing efforts to reduce homelessness, visit VictorvilleCA.gov/HomelessnessSolutions.