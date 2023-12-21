VALORANT Flashback 2023ን በማስተዋወቅ ላይ፡ በጨዋታው ውስጥ ያለዎትን አመት በማንፀባረቅ ላይ

As we bid farewell to 2023, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our accomplishments in the world of VALORANT. And what better way to do that than with VALORANT Flashback? This personalized recap provides a detailed breakdown of your gameplay, allowing you to delve into your performance throughout the year.

Forget about generic year-end summaries – VALORANT Flashback offers a comprehensive infographic that covers everything from your most frequently chosen agents to your kill-to-death ratio, match history, and other intriguing statistics. It’s a fun and interactive way to analyze your gameplay and discover areas where you can improve.

Let’s explore some of the key features that VALORANT Flashback has to offer:

Agent Statistics: Unveiling Your Top Performers

Discover your most played agent and find out which agent has the highest KDA (Kill-to-Death ratio) for you. Additionally, learn which agent has secured the most wins for you, and explore your preferred role within the game.

Map Insights: Uncovering Your Strongest Battlegrounds

Find out which map you have the highest KDA on and which map has witnessed the most victories for you. Understanding your strengths on different maps can help you strategize and excel in future matches.

Friend Comparisons: Measuring Up Against Your Squad

Compare your KDA, win rate, damage dealt, and headshot accuracy with your friends. Discover who the top performer is within your group and learn from each other’s strengths and weaknesses to level up your gameplay together.

Frag Analysis: Breakdown of Your Slayer Abilities

Get detailed insights into your fragging abilities, including kills with guns, abilities, and melee, as well as deaths to melee. This data will help you identify which aspects of your gameplay you excel in and which areas need improvement.

Personal Progress: Tracking Your Growth

Compare your KDA, total wins, damage dealt, and time played to the previous year. Measure your progress, see how far you’ve come, and set new goals to continue evolving as a player.

Make sure to keep an eye on your email inbox starting from December 20. You can expect to receive your personalized VALORANT Flashback 2023 directly from Riot, summarizing your performance in the game throughout the year. If you haven’t received it yet, double-check your spam folder and ensure that you have the “Communication from Riot Games” option checked in your account settings.

VALORANT Flashback 2023 is an exciting opportunity to dive into the nitty-gritty details of your gameplay. So gear up, analyze your stats, and get ready to dominate the game in 2024.