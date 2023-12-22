አዲስ የሱፐርኮንዳክተር ቁሳቁስ ከቁጥጥር ውጪ በሆነ ሱፐርኮንዳክተር ተገኝቷል

Scientists at the University of Washington and the U.S. Department of Energy have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of superconductivity. By studying a synthetic material known as Cobalt-doped EuFe2As2, they have found a way to control and manipulate superconductivity, opening up new possibilities for technological advancements.

Superconductivity is a phenomenon where certain materials can conduct electric current with zero resistance when cooled to extremely low temperatures. This property has the potential to revolutionize various industries, from electronics to energy transmission. However, one of the challenges has been finding a way to control and turn off superconductivity when needed.

The researchers achieved this by applying strain to the material using a cryogenic strain cell. By applying pressure uniaxially, they were able to modulate the resistance that electrons encounter while moving through the material. Under specific strain levels, the superconducting capabilities of the synthetic material could be enhanced, eliminating the need for an external magnetic field to induce a superconducting state.

This discovery provides a new method for customizing superconductivity and opens up opportunities for designing more efficient and versatile superconducting devices. By understanding the molecular transition from normal matter to a superconductive phase at higher resolutions, scientists will gain valuable insights into the quantum physics of superconductivity.

While the researchers encountered challenges during the synthesis process, such as variability in the samples, their findings showcase the potential of this new superconductor material. It could be utilized in next-generation industrial electronics, where perfectly-conducting circuits that never heat up would be highly advantageous.

This breakthrough represents a significant step towards harnessing the power of superconductivity for practical applications. Further research in this field holds immense promise for future technological advancements in a wide range of industries.