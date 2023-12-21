ዶናልድ ትራምፕ በዘመቻው መካከል እንደ ፈተና ህጋዊ አጣብቂኝ ገጥሟቸዋል።

In a surprising turn of events, former President Donald Trump has announced that he will not be testifying in his New York civil fraud trial, raising questions about how he will handle his legal obligations as he campaigns for the GOP presidential nomination. This decision comes just weeks before the Iowa caucuses, during which several other trials centered on Trump are scheduled to take place.

Trump was scheduled to be the final witness for the defense on Monday and was expected to treat the court appearance as another campaign stop. However, his legal team had advised against testifying, citing the politically charged nature of the case. Despite this advice, Trump had initially expressed his determination to testify, stating that he is not afraid and that he feels strongly about the case.

However, in a recent post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump announced that he will not be testifying, claiming that he has already testified enough and has nothing more to say. He further criticized the case as a witch hunt, a sentiment he has consistently expressed.

As Trump navigates this legal dilemma, he has also planned a “Commit to Caucus” event in Iowa on Wednesday and a rally in New Hampshire next weekend. These campaign events will likely be crucial in maintaining his lead in the Iowa polls, as several of his opponents have been tirelessly campaigning in the state.

The New York civil trial holds significant stakes for Trump, as it directly impacts his brand as a successful business mogul. Despite facing criminal cases in Georgia and at the federal level, Trump has shown more investment in the New York trial, often attending court proceedings even when not required.

As the former president walks this tightrope between his legal obligations and his campaign, the coming months will present a challenging balancing act for Trump and his team. The outcome of these trials has the potential to shape his political future and his reputation as a business leader.