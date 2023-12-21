በኒው ዮርክ ከተማ ውስጥ የኦኒጊራዙን መነሳት ማሰስ

Just a few years ago, onigirazu was a relatively unknown dish in New York City. However, thanks to the efforts of establishments like Tokuyamatcha & Onigirazu and 969 Coffee, this unique Japanese sandwich is now gaining popularity amongst the lunch crowd.

On a quiet side street in Alphabet City, Tokuyamatcha & Onigirazu has become a go-to spot for onigirazu enthusiasts. With over 20 different types of onigirazu to choose from, including inventive combinations like saba fish with cheese and beef with pickled ginger, customers are spoilt for choice. Each onigirazu is prepared fresh to order, ensuring a delicious and satisfying meal for under $10.

Similarly, 969 Coffee in Jackson Heights has been a pioneer in introducing onigirazu to New Yorkers. Owner Mitsumine Oda fills his sandwiches with a variety of fillings, including shrimp patties, chicken or pork katsu, avocado, spicy mayo, American cheese, and carrot shards. With prices hovering around $5, it’s no wonder that 969 Coffee has become known for offering some of the most affordable sandwiches in the city.

What has really propelled the rise of onigirazu in New York City is the power of social media. Tokuyamatcha & Onigirazu has experienced a surge in profits thanks to user-generated videos on platforms like TikTok. The mouthwatering visuals and accessibility of onigirazu have captivated social media users and turned them into loyal customers.

Additionally, the portability and affordability of onigirazu make it an ideal option for a quick and satisfying lunch. With the added benefit of being gluten-free and often filled with fresh vegetables, onigirazu appeals to health-conscious individuals as well.

The success of these onigirazu establishments is a testament to the growing interest in Japanese cuisine in New York City. From the traditional onigiri to the more modern onigirazu, Japanese food continues to captivate the taste buds of locals.

As the popularity of onigirazu continues to rise, more and more venues are expected to adopt this delicious Japanese sandwich. So, whether you’re a fan of the classic onigiri or looking to try something new, be sure to indulge in the onigirazu trend that is sweeping the streets of New York City.