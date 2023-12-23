ኒው ጀርሲ በ2024 አዳዲስ ህጎችን ተግባራዊ ያደርጋል፡ ከዝቅተኛው የደመወዝ ጭማሪ እስከ የግብር እረፍቶች

New Jersey residents can expect a range of new laws to take effect in 2024, bringing about changes in areas such as minimum wage, contraception access, tax cuts, and menstrual product availability in schools. While maintaining the core facts, this article offers a fresh perspective on these developments.

In a progressive move, the minimum wage in the state will increase by $1 to $15.13 per hour for most employees. This hike, which is more than $7 higher than the federal minimum wage, is part of a planned incremental increase signed into law by Governor Phil Murphy in 2019. By 2024, the minimum wage is expected to reach $15 an hour, ensuring fair compensation for New Jersey workers.

Taking a step towards improving reproductive healthcare access, certain types of birth control will now be available over the counter without a prescription. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, as part of the state’s commitment to reproductive rights, signed a bill allowing self-administered hormonal contraceptives like the pill, patch, and ring to be obtained directly from participating pharmacies, irrespective of residency.

In an effort to provide relief to middle-class families and seniors, the state has introduced a total of 20 tax cuts. Among these cuts is the ANCHOR program, which will offer increased property tax relief. Eligible senior tenants will witness relief boosted by over 55 percent, while homeowners’ relief will range from $1,250 to $1,750, depending on income.

Another notable development is the expansion of New Jersey’s Child Tax Credit program, with families earning under $30,000 now being eligible for up to $1,000 per child under the age of 6. These enhancements will help alleviate financial burdens on families and ensure the well-being of young children.

Moreover, starting in the 2024-2025 school year, state school districts will be required to provide free menstrual products for grades six through 12. In an inclusive step, at least half of the female and gender-neutral bathrooms in public schools will be stocked with these products at no cost, ensuring that menstruating individuals can access necessary items without barriers.

As New Jersey ushers in the new year, these laws reflect the state’s commitment to progress, social equality, and the well-being of its residents.