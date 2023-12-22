በኢሊኖይ ውስጥ ከፍተኛ የመምህራን ደሞዝ ያላቸው ከፍተኛ የሜትሮፖሊታን አካባቢዎች

A recent analysis by personal finance firm MoneyGeek has revealed the metropolitan areas in Illinois where teachers have the highest salaries. The study considered factors such as average annual salary, adjusted take-home pay, and cost of living to determine the best regions for educators in terms of purchasing power.

Topping the list is the St. Louis area, which spans both Missouri and Illinois. Despite being situated in Missouri, the area includes several Illinois counties. Teachers in this bi-state metro area earn an average annual salary of over $74,300, with a take-home pay of about $59,800. This placed St. Louis at the eighth position on MoneyGeek’s list of the best metro areas for educators nationwide.

Champaign-Urbana, home to the University of Illinois, also fared well in the rankings. Although the metro area secured the 44th position overall, it ranked much higher for postsecondary teachers. On average, college educators in Champaign-Urbana earn a pre-tax salary of over $94,400, which translates to a take-home pay of slightly over $72,100. This makes it the tenth-best metro area for college educators.

Unfortunately, the rest of the Illinois metro areas analyzed by MoneyGeek fell among the regions where teachers have the lowest salaries. Springfield, for example, was ranked the lowest, with teachers taking home less than $43,000. Other metro areas such as Peoria, Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Kankakee also rated poorly in the analysis.

The study also highlighted the stark contrast between Hawaii’s capital, Honolulu, and the top-ranking areas. While teachers in Honolulu earn an average income of $51,778 per year, their take-home pay amounts to just $22,677 after taxes and living costs.

These findings shed light on the challenges faced by educators in different regions and the disparities in teacher salaries across the country. As educators continue to struggle with low wages, it becomes increasingly crucial to address the issue and provide fair compensation for those dedicated to shaping the future of our society.