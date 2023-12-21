In the realm of film criticism, one name stands out as a revered figure: Roger Ebert. Known for his deep understanding of the cinematic medium, Ebert’s work elevated him to the ranks of the industry’s elite. A key aspect of his approach was his ability to dissect films, analyzing every aspect from the narrative to the production values. Moreover, he had a unique talent for infusing his words with a humanistic touch, emphasizing the power of film to bring audiences closer together.

However, not all films received Ebert’s admiration. As a critic, it was his job to scrutinize and evaluate works that did not meet his aesthetic or thematic standards. One film that particularly disappointed Ebert was Tom Green’s “Freddie Got Fingered.”

Ebert’s scathing review of this highly provocative surrealist black comedy was nothing short of brutal. He declared, “This movie doesn’t scrape the bottom of the barrel. This movie isn’t the bottom of the barrel. This movie isn’t below the bottom of the barrel. This movie doesn’t deserve to be mentioned in the same sentence with barrels.”

The film, released in 2001, revolves around an immature slacker cartoonist named Gordon Brody, portrayed by Green himself, who aspires to be an animator while dealing with an abusive father. Ebert perceived the film as a showcase of Green’s outrageous and tasteless antics, which he likened to those of a geek in a carnival sideshow. In particular, Ebert highlighted a scene where Green’s character, Gord, licks an open knee wound and later swings a seemingly lifeless baby around the room using its umbilical cord.

Ebert’s disapproval of “Freddie Got Fingered” was undeniably clear. While some viewers may find humor in Green’s unconventional style, Ebert’s review serves as a cautionary reminder that tastes can differ greatly when it comes to comedy.

Although it’s important to note that Ebert’s opinions are just that—opinions—the impact of his words on the film industry and the moviegoing public is undeniable. Even films with unfavorable reviews can spark discussions and debates, as different perspectives meet to question the boundaries of comedy and the role of taste in art.