ባለጌ ውሻ በነጠላ-ተጫዋች ጨዋታዎች ላይ እንዲያተኩር ከእኛ ኦንላይን ሰረዘ

Naughty Dog, the renowned game development studio behind The Last of Us franchise, has made the difficult decision to halt the development of The Last of Us Online, an ambitious multiplayer project. The studio acknowledged the disappointment this news may bring to fans of The Last of Us Factions multiplayer community, but provided clarity on why they came to this decision.

In a statement, Naughty Dog explained that dedicating resources to post-launch content for The Last of Us Online would have hindered their ability to develop future single-player games, which have been the cornerstone of their legacy. The studio recognized that the multiplayer team had put considerable effort into crafting a unique and promising experience, but as the scale of the project became apparent, they faced an important choice. They had to either commit to a live service games model or continue prioritizing their narrative-focused single-player games.

Naughty Dog assured fans that they have several new ambitious single-player games in development, although specific details were not disclosed at this time. This decision reinforces their commitment to delivering immersive and captivating experiences that have made the studio a powerhouse within PlayStation’s first-party studios.

This isn’t the first setback for The Last of Us Online. Earlier this year, development was scaled back due to an internal review, and recent reports of layoffs indicated that the project was put on hold. Now, Naughty Dog has confirmed that it will no longer pursue The Last of Us Online, choosing instead to focus on their proven strengths.

The studio’s next release, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered, is set to launch on January 19, 2024, for PlayStation 5.

Naughty Dog’s decision to prioritize single-player games highlights their dedication to delivering rich narratives and immersive storytelling experiences. Fans can anticipate future titles that uphold the studio’s strong legacy while pushing boundaries and captivating players with their innovative gameplay.