Summary: The iconic naturally-aspirated V10 engine, used in renowned supercars like the Audi R8 GT RWD and Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, has reached the end of its era. With its remarkable performance capabilities, this engine has captivated enthusiasts for decades. We take a closer look at the anatomy of this legendary powerplant and its enduring legacy.

Crafted from a single aluminium casting, the V10 engine block undergoes a meticulous process of separation, cleaning, and inspection before entering production. The finished engine measures 646mm in length, 737mm in width, and 696mm in height, showcasing its compact yet potent design.

Inside the engine, a forged-steel crank is housed in an aluminium crankcase, featuring non-split crank-pins. Unlike its predecessor, this updated V10 engine has uneven firing intervals of 90 and 54 degrees, resulting in enhanced acceleration.

The valve gear of each V10 engine requires 40 titanium valves for its four-valve cylinder heads. While road car valves are sourced from the US, Audi procures valves for their V10 race engines from a specialized German supplier, ensuring the highest performance standards.

Both the block and the V10’s 40-valve cylinder head are crafted from aluminium. Each component undergoes rigorous X-ray and visual inspections to guarantee quality. The engine is equipped with a dry-sump lubrication system, contributing to its overall weight of 258kg, slightly heavier than its predecessor.

Distinguishing features between Audi and Lamborghini V10 engines lie in the induction system. Manufactured from lightweight plastic, the air intake, intake manifold, and cam covers showcase the brand-specific variations. The engine is assigned an Audi or Lamborghini-number prior to production, revealing its true identity when the ECU is connected.

Impressively, the V10 engine’s ten pistons are tailored for each cylinder bank, with connecting rods costlier than those used in the original V8. Forged from aluminium alloy, each piston propels itself at a remarkable speed of 26.9 meters per second near its 8700rpm limit.

The retirement of the V10 engine marks the end of an era for Volkswagen Group’s naturally-aspirated powerhouses. As supercars transition towards forced induction and hybrid assistance, the legacy of the V10 engine will forever be cherished as a symbol of raw power and exhilaration.