ለዲሴምበር 21፣ 2023 አዲስ የጨዋታ ልቀቶችን በማሰስ ላይ

In this week’s round-up, we have a diverse selection of game releases for you to explore. From kid-friendly point-and-click adventures to captivating visual novels and action-packed arcade classics, there’s something for everyone.

First up, we have “Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet” and “Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch.” These classic Humongous Entertainment titles are a blast to play with younger kids or for those feeling nostalgic for their childhood favorites.

For fans of mystery and supernatural themes, “The Curse of Kudan” offers a yuri-themed visual novel experience that will keep you on the edge of your seat. Join a group of girls as they uncover occult mysteries and unravel the secrets behind a deadly curse.

If you’re looking for a unique platforming experience, “GeoJelly” is worth checking out. With its puzzle elements and a quirky protagonist, you’ll navigate through more than fifty levels using only your jumping abilities.

For those seeking action, “100 Demon Fantasia” offers an exciting but slightly janky melee combat experience. It may not be the most polished game, but it certainly has its charm for those who appreciate offbeat gameplay.

In “Growth,” you’ll embark on a journey to restore nature to barren land. Connect clusters of nature, utilize the unique abilities of animals, and watch your world come alive. With procedurally generated maps, there’s endless replayability.

“Backroom: Constructions” is a fusion of an isometric action game and a crafting game. Its distinctive art style and mysterious gameplay make it an intriguing choice for those who enjoy uncovering secrets.

If you’re in the mood for a thrilling vampire survival game, “20 Minutes Till Dawn” offers an engaging experience. Be aware that it contains flashy visuals, so it’s not suitable for individuals who are photosensitive.

For lovers of classic arcade games, “Arcade Archives Mystic Warriors” is a must-have addition to your collection. This four-player action game delivers the same excitement as games like Sunset Riders.

Lastly, travel back in time with “Eggconsole Silpheed PC-8801mkIISR” and “Eggconsole Hydlide PC-8801.” These retro shoot-em-ups provide a glimpse into gaming history and are sure to delight enthusiasts.

With a range of genres and gameplay styles, this week’s game releases offer something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for a nostalgic adventure or crave a new and unique gaming experience, there’s a title here that will capture your interest. Happy gaming!