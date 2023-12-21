አንቀጽ፡ በዚህ የበዓል ወቅት ለመፈተሽ እና ለመደሰት አዲስ ጨዋታዎች!

Summary: Get ready to dive into a selection of exciting new games just in time for the holiday season! Whether you’re looking for kid-friendly adventures or thrilling mysteries, these releases offer something for everyone. So grab your controllers and get ready for some gaming fun!

Pajama Sam 3: You Are What You Eat From Your Head To Your Feet

Join Pajama Sam on his third adventure as he embarks on a quest to discover the truth behind a strange mystery. This classic point-and-click game is perfect for kids and adults alike, and will keep you entertained for hours.

Freddi Fish 4: The Case of The Hogfish Rustlers of Briny Gulch

Prepare to dive underwater and unravel the secrets of the ocean in this charming game. Help Freddi Fish solve the case of the hogfish rustlers and bring peace back to Briny Gulch. This is a must-play for fans of the original Freddi Fish series.

The Curse of Kudan

Step into a world of occult mysteries and supernatural grudges in this yuri-themed visual novel. Follow a group of girls as they uncover the truth behind a dangerous curse before it’s too late. With stunning artwork and intriguing storytelling, this game is sure to captivate your imagination.

GeoJelly

Get ready for a unique platforming experience in GeoJelly. Navigate through challenging puzzles using the power of jumping alone. As a jelly creature, you must escape from a laboratory and collect diamonds along the way. With over fifty levels to conquer, this game will keep you on your toes.

100 Demon Fantasia

Experience the thrill of intense melee action in this janky yet charming game. Battle against demons as you uncover the secrets of a fantasy world. Despite its quirks, this game offers excitement and adventure for any action game enthusiast.

Three Minutes To Eight

Embark on a time-bending adventure where every second counts. Find a way to avoid your impending fate and rewrite your destiny. With multiple endings and mind-bending gameplay, this game will keep you guessing till the very end.

እድገት

Reconnect with nature in this refreshing game that tests your ability to revive barren lands. Use different animals and their abilities to expand your map and create a vibrant ecosystem. With procedurally generated maps, the possibilities are endless.

Backroom: Constructions

Dive into the strange world of isometric action and crafting in Backroom: Constructions. Uncover the mysteries hidden within this unique game and see if you can solve its puzzles. With its distinctive art style, it’s sure to be an intriguing experience.

እስከ ንጋት 20 ደቂቃዎች

Survive a vampire-infested night in 20 Minutes Till Dawn. Navigate through challenging levels and fight off hordes of blood-thirsty creatures. With its immersive theme and intense gameplay, this game is perfect for those craving some adrenaline-fueled action.

Arcade Archives Mystic Warriors

Travel back to the golden age of arcade gaming with Mystic Warriors. Join forces with up to three friends and embark on an epic action-packed adventure. If you’re a fan of classic arcade games, this is a must-have for your collection.

Eggconsole Silpheed PC-8801mkIISR and Eggconsole Hydlide PC-8801

Dive into gaming history with these retro games that paved the way for the Japanese RPG genre. Silpheed offers a mesmerizing 3D experience for its time, while Hydlide introduces players to the world of immersive RPG gameplay. Both games are a nostalgic treat for gaming enthusiasts.

With such a diverse range of games to choose from, you’re sure to find something that sparks your interest. So, gather your loved ones, grab a controller, and get ready to embark on exciting adventures this holiday season!