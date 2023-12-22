ፖሊስ በዌስትሌክ የገበያ ማዕከል ውስጥ መግባትን እና መስረቅን ይመረምራል።

Westlake police are currently investigating a recent incident involving a break-in and theft at a local shopping center. Two individuals were reportedly caught on camera breaking through a wall connecting two storefronts.

The incident occurred at the Synergy Vet clinic, located on Center Ridge Road in Westlake, Ohio. Surveillance footage captured the two suspects prying open the back door of the veterinary office. After gaining entry, the suspects proceeded to breach the wall separating the pet store from Stanton Jewelers.

Law enforcement officials have reported that merchandise was stolen from Stanton Jewelers, and the suspects also managed to break into the store’s safe. The full extent of the stolen items and the value of the damages caused are currently under investigation.

The incident was brought to the attention of the authorities when a member of the Synergy Vet staff reported the break-in at approximately 9:50 a.m. local time. Westlake police are actively reviewing the surveillance footage and gathering any additional evidence to aid in their investigation.

Efforts are also underway to identify and apprehend the two individuals involved in the break-in. The Westlake Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding the incident or the suspects to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

As this investigation continues, authorities are reminding business owners to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to protect their properties. Installing surveillance cameras, adequate lighting, and secure locks are just a few measures that can significantly deter criminal activity.

It is crucial for the community to work together and report any suspicious behavior or information that may assist in solving this case. The Westlake Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of its residents and businesses and will strive to bring those responsible for this crime to justice.