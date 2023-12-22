Looking to spend your holiday season with some quality gaming? Look no further than Steam’s annual winter sale, which is currently offering thousands of great titles at discounted prices. Whether you’re a fan of demon-slaying action RPGs, sci-fi horror shooters, or deep sea exploration games, there’s something for everyone in this sale.

One of the standout deals is the discount on Diablo IV, the latest installment in the popular dungeon-crawling series. With $28 off, now is the perfect time to embark on a lengthy mainline story set in a sidequest-filled open world. And if horror is more your style, the remake of Dead Space is also on sale, with $36 off the original price.

But the discounts don’t stop there. Cyberpunk 2077 is currently available for half off, and the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and CDPR’s excellent Phantom Liberty expansion, is a steal at $39 off. And for fans of indie games, the Supergiant Collection, featuring critically acclaimed titles like Hades and Bastion, is on sale for a whopping $94 off.

In addition to the gaming deals, don’t miss out on the discounts on Elgato Stream Decks. The Stream Deck Mini, with its six customizable macro buttons, is currently $20 off, while the larger Stream Deck XL, featuring 32 macro buttons, is $60 off. These programmable keyboards with LED screens offer endless possibilities for streamlining your workflow, whether you’re controlling smart lights or managing tasks during video calls.

So, if you’re looking to add some new games to your collection or upgrade your streaming setup, be sure to check out Steam’s winter sale. With incredible discounts on popular titles and must-have tech, you won’t want to miss out!