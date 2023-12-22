ሪፖርት፡ ትላልቅ መርከቦች አደጋ ላይ ያሉ ዓሣ ነባሪዎችን ለመከላከል የተነደፉ የፍጥነት ገደቦችን ችላ በማለት

A recent report by conservation organization Oceana has revealed that a significant number of large vessels operating off the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas are not adhering to speed limits put in place to protect the endangered North Atlantic right whale. The study found that 85% of watercraft at least 65 feet in length exceeded the maximum speed limit of 10 knots in the designated protective area.

The speed regulations, issued by the National Marine Fisheries Service in 2008, aim to safeguard right whales during their calving season, which runs from mid-November to mid-June. These waters off southern Georgia and northern Florida are crucial calving grounds for the species. However, the lack of compliance with the speed limits poses a clear threat to the future of the North Atlantic right whales.

Oceana compiled data from Global Fishing Watch, a technology platform that tracks vessel movement, to analyze the level of non-compliance. From November 2020 to June 2021, 85.1% of vessels in the Brunswick-to-Wilmington management area violated the speed limits. Although there was a slight drop in the following season, the non-compliance rate remained high at 83.9%.

Commercial cargo ships accounted for 40% of the violations, but it is important to note that the report did not specifically link speeders to individual ports. However, it is likely that a significant number of ships traveling to and from the ports of Savannah and Brunswick are among the violators. One alarming finding was a Portuguese-flagged tanker that reached a top speed of 35.5 knots in the management area, well over the allowable limit.

North Atlantic right whales, which were nearly hunted to extinction in the past, are now protected under the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act. However, collisions with boats remain a major threat to their survival. In the past six years alone, there have been a dozen confirmed whale fatalities from vessel strikes, with only about one-third of right whale deaths observed. The decline in birth rates and the impact of chronic stress from human activity further exacerbate the species’ precarious situation.

The report highlights the lack of enforcement as a key driver of non-compliance with the speed regulations. While fines were issued in some cases, they were minimal compared to the extent of violations. Oceana calls for the expansion of right whale protections and stricter enforcement of existing regulations. By tracking vessels using similar technology to identify violators, the National Marine Fisheries Service can take proactive measures to ensure the survival of the North Atlantic right whale population.