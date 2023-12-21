በ Sony-ባለቤትነት የተያዙ ስቱዲዮዎች በእንቅልፍ እጦት መረጃ ጥሰት ምክንያት የሰራተኞች ቅነሳ እና የእድገት ተግዳሮቶች ይጋፈጣሉ

A recent data breach at Spider-Man 2 developer Insomniac has exposed the struggles faced by Sony-owned studios in dealing with soaring development costs and the need for staff cuts. Hackers who gained unauthorized access to Insomniac’s systems demanded a payment of $2 million in Bitcoin to prevent the release of confidential data. Despite Sony’s refusal to comply, the hackers followed through on their threat and published 1.67 terabytes of data.

The leaked files not only revealed upcoming game releases and company contracts but also exposed the plans for staff reductions at PlayStation Studios. While it remains uncertain if these plans have been implemented, Insomniac was reportedly under pressure to let go of 50-75 employees. Discussions among the studio staff pointed to the strategic removal of team members from the Wolverine and Spider-Man 3 projects, with replacements coming from the unannounced Ratchet & Clank game and an undisclosed new IP.

The pressure to make budget cuts is not unique to Insomniac alone. Leaked documents showed that other first-party Sony studios were also subject to staff reductions. Media Molecule, Bungie, and Naughty Dog have all experienced significant layoffs, indicating a wider trend within PlayStation Studios.

Moreover, the leaked data shed light on the steep costs associated with creating blockbuster video games. Spider-Man 2, for instance, exceeded its original development budget by $30 million, requiring the sale of 7.2 million units just to break even. While it sold over 5 million copies in its first 11 days, these figures underscore the immense sales required for profitability.

The video game industry as a whole has been grappling with challenging times. Several major developers, including Epic and Creative Assembly, have implemented mass layoffs. Sony itself has faced setbacks with its live service initiatives, leading to a review of its future projects and the cancellation of The Last of Us multiplayer game.

The combination of rising expenses and a need to streamline operations has forced Sony-owned studios to make difficult decisions. As the video game industry evolves, it is clear that cost-cutting measures and strategic planning will be crucial for long-term sustainability.