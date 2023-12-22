በማዕከላዊ ሰሜን ካሮላይና ውስጥ ከባድ ዝናብ እና ኃይለኛ ንፋስ ይጠበቃል፣ ቀላል በረዶ ሊኖር ይችላል።

A powerful low-pressure system and cold front are on track to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds to Central North Carolina this Sunday. Forecasters are predicting over 2 inches of much-needed rain across the Triangle and surrounding areas.

However, behind the front, an intense surge of cold air is anticipated to move into the region, raising the slight possibility of snowfall late Sunday night. While this is a low-end possibility, recent forecast models have indicated the potential for snow, prompting the CBS 17 Storm Team to include it in their forecast.

Meteorologists from the National Weather Service in Raleigh have also acknowledged the chance of snow, although they emphasize low confidence and no expected impacts or accumulation.

Historically, it is rare for cold air to catch up with precipitation in time for significant snowfall. Despite this, current short-term forecast models are showing a brief changeover to snow as a plausible scenario due to the complicated weather setup this weekend.

Among the forecast models, the most aggressive one is the North American Model, which projects rain lasting into Monday morning and allowing enough time for a transition to snow. On the other hand, the more reliable High Resolution Rapid Refresh model suggests sleet and snow overnight as the cold front moves through the area. The IBM Graf model primarily indicates rain, with a possibility of some ice pellets mixing in to the north.

Although surface temperatures are well above freezing, no snow accumulation is expected. However, if all the snow were to accumulate without melting, some areas closer to the North Carolina-Virginia state line could see trace amounts of up to half an inch of snow.

The CBS 17 Storm Team will continue to provide updates throughout the weekend, ensuring you stay informed about the latest weather conditions.