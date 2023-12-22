Central Ohio schools have been targeted by a threatening email claiming to be from a “Russian organization,” according to letters sent to families by superintendents. The affected school districts include Hilliard City Schools, Olentangy Schools, South-Western City School District, Worthington City Schools, Reynoldsburg City Schools, and Logan-Hocking School District.

Law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Joint Terrorism Task Force, have been notified about the threats, although the FBI has determined that there is no credibility to the claims. However, as a precautionary measure, there will be an increased law enforcement presence around the school buildings in the affected areas on Monday.

The superintendents of Hilliard and Olentangy emphasized in their letters that the heightened security measures are not indicative of the threats being valid but rather to address the potential anxiety and concern that the messages may have caused among students, parents, and the community.

In addition to the threatening email, the Logan-Hocking School District has announced the cancellation of all schools and activities due to an ongoing investigation into “additional threats.” The affected school districts will continue to collaborate with law enforcement and other central Ohio school districts to ensure the safety of students and staff.

It is worth noting that similar messages have been reported by other school districts across the country, suggesting a potential nationwide trend of such threats. The origins and motives behind these emails remain unknown.

Parents and students are urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity or information to local law enforcement agencies. The school districts are committed to providing the highest level of service and care for the community during this situation.