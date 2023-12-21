አዲስ ሌክ በታዋቂው የመስመር ላይ ጨዋታ ዝርዝር ወታደራዊ መረጃን አጋልጧል

A recent incident in the popular online game War Thunder has once again raised concerns about the exposure of sensitive military documents. The leak involved documents related to the M2A2 Bradley Armoured Infantry Fighting Vehicle, which were posted on the game’s forums. While these documents were not legally classified, they contained intricate details that the military considers sensitive.

The leaked documents, which included two pages from the technical manual for the M2A2 Bradley, provided in-depth information about various aspects of the vehicle, such as the hatch, turret assembly, and the spall liner assembly. Such information is not intended to be shared beyond the U.S. Department of Defense and its contractors.

The origin of these leaked documents on the game’s forums is still unclear. However, it is reported that they first appeared on Reddit and Discord before being quickly removed. Anton Yudinstev, the founder of developer Gaijin Entertainment, confirmed this information.

This incident is not the first time that the War Thunder forums have been used to share sensitive military information. In the past, there have been instances of genuinely classified information being leaked, including details about the British Challenger 2 and the French Leclerc main battle tanks.

As the popularity of War Thunder continues to grow, with the game celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, it is crucial for the developers and the community to ensure that sensitive military information remains protected. Measures must be taken to prevent these leaks from happening in the future, as exposure of detailed military information can pose real-world risks and compromise national security.

In conclusion, the recent leak of sensitive military documents in War Thunder highlights the need for tighter security measures within the gaming community. The incident serves as a reminder that even non-classified information can have significant ramifications when shared inappropriately. The gaming industry, as a whole, must prioritize the protection of sensitive data to avoid further breaches in the future.