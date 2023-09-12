የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

በMortal Kombat 10 ፒሲ ስሪት ላይ የ1 ዶላር ቅናሽ ያግኙ

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 12, 2023
You can save some cash when purchasing the PC version of Mortal Kombat 1. Retailers like Newegg and Green Man Gaming are offering a $10 discount on pre-orders for the Windows PC via Steam version of the game.

At Newegg, simply enter the code PPXDSEP during checkout to see a 15% price reduction. If you prefer shopping at Green Man Gaming, you don’t even need a discount code; the $10 discount is already available. Moreover, Green Man Gaming is also offering 15% off the premium edition of the game, which includes early access, in-game cosmetics, and currency.

Unfortunately, NetherRealm Studios, the game’s developer, has not confirmed whether Mortal Kombat 1 will be available on Steam Deck at launch. However, regardless of the device you use to play the game, make sure you have enough storage space as it requires a whopping 100 GB. This is in line with the trend of increasing game install sizes.

So, if you’re a PC gamer and a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise, don’t miss out on these discounts. Grab your copy of Mortal Kombat 1 and get ready for an action-packed fighting experience.

ትርጓሜዎች
– Pre-order: placing an order for an item before it is officially released or available for purchase.
– Discount code: a code that can be entered during a purchase to receive a price reduction.
– In-game cosmetics: virtual items or enhancements that change the appearance of characters or objects within a video game.
– Currency: virtual currency used within a game to purchase items or upgrades.

