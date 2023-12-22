የቀይ ብሉፍ ከተማ ምክር ቤት ከአስር አመታት በላይ የቀዘቀዘ የደመወዝ ክፍያን ተከትሎ የደመወዝ ጭማሪን አፀደቀ

After more than a decade of stagnant salaries, the Red Bluff City Council has voted in favor of increasing their pay. Since 2009, council members have been making only one dollar per month, a decision made during the economic downturn of the Great Recession. With the newly approved raise, their salaries will experience a significant 95,000% increase, bringing their monthly earnings up to $950.

The council members’ salaries are designated as general fund expenses, which Councilmember Patrick Hurton pointed out as a reason for his opposition to the raise. Hurton explained that diverting funds towards increased salaries could potentially hinder funding for much-needed street repairs and improvements. Despite his concerns, Hurton clarified that he did not believe the raise was unnecessary or a bad idea; he simply felt uncomfortable participating in a decision that granted a pay increase for the council.

In a 4-1 vote, with Hurton being the sole dissenter, the council approved the salary raise. However, the increase will not take effect until the next council is elected, following the retirement of Mayor Pro Tem Clay Parker next year.

This decision marks a significant shift for the council members, who have endured over a decade without a salary increase. The raise acknowledges their dedicated service to the community and ensures that their compensation aligns more closely with the responsibilities they carry out as public servants. Going forward, this increase may provide the council members with greater financial stability and allow them to effectively address the needs and concerns of Red Bluff residents.