POCO M6 5G በህንድ ውስጥ በአስደናቂ የማከማቻ አማራጮች ሊጀመር ተዘጋጅቷል።

The highly anticipated POCO M6 5G is gearing up for its India launch on December 22, 2023, and smartphone enthusiasts couldn’t be more excited. While the official announcement is yet to be made, POCO has already given us a glimpse of what to expect from this budget-friendly device.

One of the key highlights of the POCO M6 5G is its storage capacity. The company has hinted that this smartphone will come with an impressive internal storage option of up to 256GB. This ensures that users will have ample space to store their favorite apps, photos, videos, and more.

In terms of performance, the POCO M6 5G is equipped with the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, ensuring smooth and efficient multitasking capabilities. Furthermore, the pricing of the phone has been revealed to start from just under 10,000 INR, making it a highly affordable choice for consumers.

The device will boast a spacious 6.74-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering an immersive viewing experience. Additionally, its 5,000mAh battery will provide long-lasting power, complemented by support for 18W fast charging.

Camera enthusiasts will appreciate the POCO M6 5G’s 50-megapixel dual camera setup on the rear, capturing stunning photos and videos. For selfies, a 5-megapixel front camera is available, ensuring crisp and clear self-portraits.

Running on Android 13 OS with the MIUI 14 custom skin, users can expect a seamless and user-friendly interface right out of the box. There are also rumors suggesting that the POCO M6 5G is a rebranded version of the recently released Redmi 13C 5G.

As the launch event draws near, anticipation is building up. Stay tuned for more updates as we cover the unveiling of the POCO M6 5G tomorrow.