የቻይና የባህር ዳርቻ ጥበቃ በደቡብ ቻይና የባህር ውዝግብ ውስጥ የፊሊፒንስ መርከቦችን አጋጠመው

The South China Sea dispute escalated on Sunday as the Chinese coast guard targeted Philippine vessels with water cannon blasts and rammed one of them near a contested shoal. This comes just a day after similar hostilities at another disputed shoal in the region. The Philippine government, along with its treaty ally, the United States, immediately condemned the actions.

The confrontation occurred near the Second Thomas Shoal, where Philippine navy-operated supply boats and coast guard escort ships were delivering food and supplies to Filipino forces on a territorial outpost. The Chinese coast guard’s water cannon blasts caused severe damage to the Philippine supply boat, M/L Kalayaan, and disabled its engines. The crew’s lives were put at risk, and the boat had to be towed back to Palawan.

One of the Philippine coast guard escort ships, the BRP Cabra, also sustained damage to its mast from the water cannon blast. Another supply boat was rammed, but managed to maneuver away and successfully deliver supplies to Filipino marines at Second Thomas Shoal. Drone footage and photographs released by the Philippine coast guard showed Chinese coast guard ships blasting water cannons at close range at the Philippine vessels.

The Philippine government task force responsible for territorial disputes condemned China’s actions and called them “unprovoked acts of coercion.” They expressed doubt over China’s calls for peaceful dialogue and demanded that China demonstrate responsible and trustworthy behavior as a member of the international community.

In response, the Chinese coast guard claimed that it had implemented controls according to laws and regulations and accused the Philippine vessel of ignoring warnings and intentionally colliding with their ship. They placed the responsibility entirely on the Philippine side.

Foreign diplomats in the Philippines, including ambassadors from the United States, the European Union, and Japan, strongly condemned China’s actions. The U.S. ambassador expressed support for the Philippines and condemned China’s repeated illegal and dangerous actions against vessels. China has been surrounding the Philippine-occupied Second Thomas Shoal for years, attempting to take control of the disputed atoll.