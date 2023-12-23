ፓትሪክ ማሆምስ እና አለቆቹ በአርበኞቹ ላይ ወደ ኋላ ለመመለስ ይመለከታሉ

Summary: Despite an 8-5 start to the season, the Kansas City Chiefs are facing frustrations and a two-game losing streak. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes expressed his dissatisfaction with a controversial offsides call during their recent loss to the Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs now aim to turn their frustrations into a victory as they prepare to face the New England Patriots in Week 15.

After a heartbreaking loss to the Buffalo Bills, Patrick Mahomes, the reigning NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, voiced his frustration over a critical offsides call that negated a potential touchdown. Mahomes emphasized that it wasn’t about whether the call was correct or not, but rather the deviation from the typical protocol regarding offensive offsides. The call significantly impacted the outcome of the game, leaving Mahomes and the Chiefs disappointed.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid also expressed his dissatisfaction with the officials’ handling of the situation, stating that it was embarrassing for the National Football League. The lack of a warning prior to the play compounded their frustration.

As the Chiefs face their first losing streak since early in the 2021 season, they aim to regroup and bounce back in their upcoming matchup against the struggling New England Patriots. With the Patriots currently holding a 3-10 record, this presents an opportunity for Mahomes and the Chiefs to channel their frustrations into a decisive victory.

The Chiefs’ offensive struggles have been evident in recent games, with All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce failing to reach 100 yards receiving in his last six games. In addition, the wide receivers have made costly mistakes that have added to Mahomes’ frustrations on the field.

As the Chiefs prepare for their Week 15 clash against the Patriots, the team is undoubtedly determined to put an end to their losing streak and regain their winning form. A victory against the Patriots would not only provide a much-needed boost to their confidence but also strengthen their position in the highly competitive AFC West division.