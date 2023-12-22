Overwatch 2፡ ውጣ ውረድ ያለው አመት

Overwatch 2, the highly anticipated sequel to Blizzard’s hero shooter, had a rocky start after its debut in late 2022. The messaging surrounding the game was confusing, expectations were not met, and the shift to battle pass monetization frustrated long-time fans. However, 2023 marked the first full year of Overwatch 2 support, and despite its ups and downs, the game has made significant progress.

The introduction of new heroes has been a highlight of Overwatch 2. Lifeweaver, Illari, and Mauga have joined the roster, each bringing unique abilities and playstyles. While not game-changing, these heroes have found their place in the game and added depth to the gameplay experience.

Blizzard has also undertaken major reworks of Sombra and Roadhog, two existing heroes in the game. These adjustments have sparked controversy among players, but they demonstrate the developer’s commitment to keeping the game fresh and responsive to player feedback.

The introduction of a free-to-play model with microtransactions has become commonplace in the gaming industry, and Overwatch 2 is no exception. While offering the game for free has its merits, many features and items that were once easily obtainable are now locked behind paywalls. Even new heroes are tied to the battle pass, requiring players to spend money or invest significant time to unlock them.

Ranked play in Overwatch 2 has also faced challenges. The removal of the numerical skill rating system led to confusion among players, and Blizzard had to make adjustments to the ranking system based on player feedback. Additionally, rank decay and matchmaking ranking have caused frustration for competitive players throughout the year.

Overall, Overwatch 2 has had its fair share of challenges, but it has also made strides in improving the game. With a dedicated player base and ongoing updates and support from Blizzard, the future of Overwatch 2 looks promising. The game continues to evolve, and players can expect more exciting content and improvements in the years to come.