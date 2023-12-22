Oppo A59 5G በማስተዋወቅ ላይ፡ በህንድ ውስጥ እጅግ በጣም ተመጣጣኝ የሆነው 5G ስማርትፎን

Summary: Chinese tech giant Oppo has launched the Oppo A59 5G in India, claiming it to be the most affordable 5G device under the ₹15,000 segment. The smartphone is available in two variants and can be purchased from official Oppo stores, as well as online platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Customers can also enjoy cashback and EMI options from select banks.

Oppo has made a big splash in the Indian market with the launch of its highly anticipated Oppo A59 5G smartphone. With an attractive price tag of ₹14999, the Oppo A59 5G sets itself apart as the most affordable 5G device in its segment.

Customers can get their hands on the Oppo A59 5G from December 25, 2023, through various channels. The smartphone is available in two variants – one with 4GB RAM and another with 6GB RAM. Additionally, customers can choose between Starry Black and Silk Gold color options.

What makes this smartphone even more appealing is the range of offers available to customers. Buyers can enjoy a cashback of up to ₹1500 and avail of a no-cost EMI option for up to six months from select banks, including SBI Cards, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Baroda credit card, AU Finance Bank, and One Card from mainline retail outlets and the Oppo store.

Moving on to the specifications, the Oppo A59 5G sports a slim body design and features a 90Hz sunlight screen with a brightness of 720 NITS. The company claims that the 96 percent NTSC high color brings a vibrant experience, especially when using social media.

In terms of storage, the smartphone offers 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM, providing ample space for all your needs. The RAM can also be expanded up to 6GB for optimal performance. Equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, the Oppo A59 5G integrates the modem into a low-power 7nm chip, ensuring efficient usage.

Oppo takes pride in the visual experience of the smartphone, thanks to its Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 36-month fluency protection, and ColorOS dynamic computing. The Oppo A59 5G features a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera, and an 8MP lens for capturing stunning selfies. It also boasts an Ultra Night Mode for clear night photos and multi-frame noise reduction for a better photography experience. Moreover, the device is IP54 dust-proof protected.

The Oppo A59 5G is a game-changer in the 5G smartphone market, providing affordability without compromising on features. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply looking for a reliable smartphone, the Oppo A59 5G is definitely worth considering.