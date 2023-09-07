አዲስ ባህሪያት እና ማሻሻያዎች በ ON1 ፎቶ ጥሬ 2024

ON1 Photo Raw has always been known for its innovative features, and the upcoming 2024 version is no exception. Packed with new and exciting tools, this release aims to enhance your workflow and bring your creative vision to life. Let’s take a closer look at some of the key features:

The 2024 version of ON1 Photo Raw comes with a new user-friendly workspace that promises to be cleaner, more readable, and faster. This update aims to make the software easier to use for both new and existing users.

Speeding Up the Workflow With Brilliance AI

A standout feature in the new version is Brilliance AI, an artificial intelligence-powered tool that streamlines the workflow and reduces the number of adjustments photographers need to make. This feature offers automatic color, tone, noise, and detail adjustments that interpret each image based on the photographer’s artistic intent. While the adjustments are automated, photographers still have complete control over the final results with a single slider.

Brilliance AI also includes automatic AI noise reduction, portrait retouching, and adjustments to specific features in a photo such as foliage, the sky, and people. Additionally, it can process photos in batches, saving time and effort when editing multiple images.

Integration with Industry-Standard Software

The new ON1 Photo RAW MAX version integrates seamlessly with popular software like Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom Classic, Apple Photos, Affinity Photo, and more. With this integration, photographers can access a diverse set of tools, including Develop, Effects, Portrait AI, Sky Swap AI, NoNoise AI, HDR, and Resize AI, making it easier to incorporate ON1 Photo Raw into existing workflows.

Improved Speed and Performance

ON1 Photo Raw 2024 promises to be significantly faster than previous versions. The Browse module, which is catalog-based, is expected to be four times faster, while opening a photo into the Edit module can be up to three times faster. This increased speed and performance make it even more efficient for photographers to navigate between modules and make edits seamlessly.

Enhancements to the Layers Pane

The Layers Pane has undergone an overhaul in the new version, providing a more familiar interface for Photoshop users. Photographers can now manually adjust the pane’s height, switch between layers instantly, and view and edit applied settings for each layer.

Keyword AI and Cataloging Workflow

ON1’s Keyword AI feature has been updated to detect regions alongside objects, improving photo organization and enabling faster searches. The updated version also generates region-based and related keywords automatically. Additionally, a new search bar enhances the search experience, while new controls for preview size, scan frequency, and CPU utilization enhance cataloging efficiency.

Other notable features in ON1 Photo RAW 2024 include improved controls for text layers, auto-embedding of metadata for JPEG files, and the ability to import Adobe DCP format camera profiles in addition to ICC profiles in the Develop module.

ON1 Photo Raw 2024 is available for preorder at a price of $149.99 for upgrades or $179.99 for new customers. Standalone use of Photo Raw 2024 is priced at $79.99 for upgrades and $99.99 for new customers. Preordering customers can continue using Photo RAW 2023.5 until the new version is released.

Overall, ON1 Photo Raw 2024 is a significant leap forward with AI-driven features, improved performance, and enhanced usability. This release reaffirms ON1’s commitment to providing photographers with the tools they need to bring their creative vision to life.

Sources: ON1 Photo Raw