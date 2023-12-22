Adventure into Waffle Wonderland: Will It Waffle?

Summary: Will It Waffle, a new food truck turned brick-and-mortar restaurant, is set to open in Crown Point. This unique eatery explores the possibility of incorporating waffles into various types of dishes. Owner Ashourrina Auz’s inspiration came from a food truck in Hawaii that served waffle hot dogs, sparking her curiosity about the endless potential of waffle creations. Will It Waffle will primarily focus on takeout, offering an array of breakfast items, waffle-based dishes, desserts, and ice cream. The menu will include burritos, breakfast sandwiches, and a wide range of waffle varieties. Auz experiments with new combinations, constantly expanding her offerings based on feedback from a test group. However, she did discover that marshmallow waffles were a sticky disaster. Initially popular as waffles on a stick sold at local markets, the restaurant has garnered attention, with locals already inquiring about potential franchise opportunities. Auz aims to make the brick-and-mortar venture successful with support from the community.

An Exciting Blend of Indian and American: Tandoori Cafe and Grill

Summary: Downtown Griffith welcomes the arrival of Tandoori Cafe and Grill, a new restaurant offering a fusion of Indian and American cuisine. Owner Ruhani Sharma seeks to introduce a unique dining experience to the area, combining traditional Indian flavors with American elements. The restaurant, situated near Hammond, Schererville, Munster, and Highland, aims to fill the gap in the market for Indian fusion cuisine. Comparable to the renowned Indian restaurants on Chicago’s Devon Avenue, Tandoori Cafe and Grill brings this vibrant culinary experience to Northwest Indiana. The location was carefully chosen to cater to the busy clientele from neighboring towns. The menu at Tandoori Cafe and Grill features a diverse selection of tandoori dishes, providing a bridge between two distinct culinary traditions. With its recent soft opening, the restaurant plans to celebrate its grand opening this week. Sharma’s vision is to establish Tandoori Cafe and Grill as a go-to destination for those seeking a fusion of Indian and American flavors.