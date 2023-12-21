በኒው ጀርሲ ውስጥ ያሉ ከፍተኛ የባጀል ሱቆች፡ የምርጥ ቦርሳ ምርጫ መመሪያ

Summary: This article provides an overview of three popular bagel shops in New Jersey and highlights their unique bagel selections. These shops offer a variety of flavors and specialty cream cheeses that are sure to satisfy any bagel lover’s cravings.

Mikey Bagels – Chesterfield: Located in Chesterfield, Mikey Bagels is known for their delicious everything bagel, which is a must-try. However, their blueberry bagels also receive high praise. Don’t forget to indulge in their specialty cream cheeses for an added burst of flavor.

Stone Bridge – Bagels Allentown: If you’re in the mood for a cinnamon raisin bagel, Stone Bridge is the place to go. This bagel shop has been named the best in the area, and for good reason. To take your bagel experience to the next level, try their Heritage sandwich, filled with chicken cutlets, roasted peppers, and mozzarella cheese – a truly delicious combination.

Bordentown Bagels – Bordentown: For a unique twist on a classic, head to Bordentown Bagels for their mouthwatering French toast bagel. This dense bagel topped with powdered sugar will make you question everything you thought you knew about bagels. Dip it in syrup for an unforgettable experience.

When it comes to bagels, New Jersey has no shortage of great options. These three bagel shops stand out not only for their convenient locations but also for their exceptional bagel selections. Whether you’re in the mood for an everything bagel, a cinnamon raisin bagel, or a French toast bagel, these shops have you covered.

Next time you’re craving a delicious bagel, skip the chain restaurants and head to one of these local gems. Trust us, once you’ve tried their delectable bagels, you’ll have a new go-to bagel shop in New Jersey. Happy bagel hunting!