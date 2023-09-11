ተለጣፊ መንሸራተትን ለማስወገድ ኔንቲዶ የመግነጢሳዊ ጆይስቲክ የባለቤትነት መብትን ፈጠረ

የከተማ ሕይወት

Robert Andrew

Sept 11, 2023
Nintendo has recently filed a patent for a new type of joystick that utilizes a “smart fluid” to potentially eliminate stick drift in its future gaming controllers. The patent describes a joystick that incorporates a “magnetorheological fluid” (MRF), which adjusts its viscosity based on the strength of a magnetic field.

When a player manipulates the joystick with their thumb, the fluid thickens to create resistance. This resistance allows the joystick to return to its original position once the player releases their thumb. This concept is reminiscent of “Hall Effect” sticks in certain third-party gaming peripherals that utilize magnets to detect movement, effectively overcoming stick drift issues.

According to the patent, the implementation of MRF in the controller enables faster return speed to the initial position while providing a satisfying tactile experience to the user. In one diagram included in the patent, it is demonstrated how the fluid can become more viscous as the joystick is moved, generating torque and bringing the joystick back to its original position.

It is currently unclear whether the reference to “presentation of a feeling to the user” in the patent implies a natural resistance similar to traditional analogue sticks or the possibility of developers adjusting the resistance of the fluid to offer force feedback or trigger-like resistance as experienced in the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller.

The ultimate application of this new joystick design is yet to be determined. It remains uncertain if it will be featured in the successor to the Nintendo Switch, replace the standard Joy-Con controllers, or if it will even be used at all, as many patented gaming ideas never come to fruition.

Stick drift has been a persistent issue with Nintendo’s Joy-Con controllers since the launch of the Nintendo Switch in 2017. Despite efforts to address the problem in subsequent controller revisions, stick drift continues to be reported by users. If this patent’s implementation proves successful, it could potentially solve a significant problem for Nintendo’s next console.

