የአየር ሁኔታ ኃይሎች በምእራብ ሰሜን ካሮላይና ትምህርት ቤቶች ለውጦችን ያዘጋጃሉ።

Summary: Several school organizations in Western North Carolina have announced schedule changes for Monday due to inclement weather. While some schools will be operating on a two-hour delay, others will be closed for the day.

Asheville City Schools, Brevard Academy, Buncombe County Schools, Burke County Public Schools, Graham County Schools, Haywood County Schools, Henderson County’s Mountain Community School, Jackson County Schools, Macon County Schools, Maryland Community College, McDowell County Schools, Saluda Elementary School, Swain County Schools, and Transylvania County Schools have all made adjustments to their schedules.

While the majority of the schools will be opening two hours later than usual, Mitchell County Schools and Saluda Elementary School have decided to close for the entire day. The safety of students and staff is of paramount importance, and these closures are a precautionary measure to ensure their well-being.

Inclement weather conditions can make travel difficult and pose various risks. School officials must carefully assess the situation and make informed decisions that prioritize student safety. By adjusting schedules or closing schools altogether, they aim to minimize any potential hazards.

Parents, students, and staff members are encouraged to stay updated on any further changes by regularly checking the school district websites or local news sources.

As the weather situation unfolds, schools will continue to monitor conditions and evaluate whether any additional schedule adjustments are needed. It is essential for all parties involved to remain informed and prepared for any further changes that may arise.

[Original source: WSPA]