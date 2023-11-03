አዲስ ግኝት፡ የናሳ ሉሲ የጠፈር መንኮራኩር ሚኒ ጨረቃን እየዞረች ያለ አስትሮይድ ዲንኬሽ አገኘች።

In a surprising twist, NASA’s Lucy spacecraft made an unexpected discovery during its recent flyby of the asteroid Dinkinesh. Capturing data and images from its encounter 300 million miles away in the main asteroid belt, Lucy revealed that Dinkinesh has a mini moon in its orbit. The asteroid, measuring a mere half-mile (790 meters) in diameter, is accompanied by a significantly smaller moon, measuring just one-tenth-of-a-mile (220 meters) in size.

This serendipitous finding adds to the excitement surrounding Lucy’s mission, which serves as a rehearsal for its ultimate destination: the mysterious Trojan asteroids near Jupiter. Launched in 2021, Lucy is scheduled to encounter these enigmatic asteroids in 2027 and spend six years exploring them. What was originally a target list of seven asteroids has now grown to eleven, expanding the possibilities for scientific discoveries.

The name “Dinkinesh” has special significance in the Amharic language of Ethiopia. Translating to “you are marvelous,” it also serves as the Amharic name for Lucy, the 3.2-million-year-old remains of a human ancestor discovered in Ethiopia during the 1970s. It is this ancient hominin that inspired the naming of the spacecraft.

The latest revelation from Lucy’s mission has left scientists in awe. “Dinkinesh really did live up to its name; this is marvelous,” expressed Hal Levison, lead scientist at the Southwest Research Institute. The new knowledge about the asteroid and its accompanying mini moon opens doors to further understanding the dynamics and diversity of objects present in our solar system.

As Lucy continues its journey, astronomers and researchers eagerly anticipate the future findings that await them. The spacecraft’s discoveries not only provide valuable insights into the world of asteroids and celestial bodies but also contribute to our understanding of our own origins and the history of our planet.

ተደጋጋሚ ጥያቄዎች

1. What is the purpose of NASA’s Lucy spacecraft mission?

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to explore the Trojan asteroids near Jupiter. By visiting and studying these asteroids, Lucy aims to unravel more about our solar system’s origins and evolution, providing insights into the processes that have shaped it over billions of years.

2. How big is the asteroid Dinkinesh and its moon?

The asteroid Dinkinesh is approximately half a mile (790 meters) in diameter, while its accompanying mini moon measures just one-tenth of a mile (220 meters) in size. These dimensions underline the relatively small scale of these celestial bodies.

3. What is the significance of the name “Dinkinesh” for the asteroid?

“Dinkinesh” holds meaning in the Amharic language of Ethiopia, signifying “you are marvelous.” It is also the name used in Amharic to refer to Lucy, the 3.2-million-year-old hominin fossil found in Ethiopia. The name represents the awe-inspiring nature of the discovery and the scientific importance of understanding our ancient origins.