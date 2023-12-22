የታቀዱ አዲስ አመራር ህጎች የኦክላንድ ካውንቲ ማህበረሰቦችን ሊነኩ ይችላሉ።

New federal rules proposed by President Joe Biden’s administration aim to reduce lead in drinking water and prevent public health crises like the ones in Flint and Washington, D.C. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is leading this effort by identifying communities that have lead water lines. As a result, almost two dozen Oakland County communities may be required to replace their lead water lines within the next 10 years.

The EPA has identified several communities in Oakland County that have lead service lines, including Madison Heights, Berkley, Pleasant Ridge, Southfield, and Bloomfield Township, among others. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has also identified additional communities in the county. It is expected that more communities in Oakland County could be identified as initial lead pipe inventories are due next fall.

While some communities with a high number of lead service lines may be given more than 10 years to replace them, the overall goal is to eliminate lead pipes and improve the quality of drinking water. Lead exposure can have detrimental effects on health, ranging from developmental delays in children to organ damage in adults.

To address this issue, the EPA’s proposed rules not only require the replacement of lead pipes but also lower the action level for lead in water from 15 parts per billion to 10 parts per billion. This means that water utilities will need to act quicker to combat lead contamination when it reaches that level. The EPA also aims to improve the way cities and towns test lead levels by requiring two samples instead of one.

In Oakland County, efforts to replace lead water lines are already underway in Pontiac. The Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner’s Office has embarked on a 20-year project to replace over 8,000 lead water service lines across the city, with estimated costs ranging from $45 million to $60 million. Federal grant funding is expected to alleviate the financial burden on residents.

Overall, the proposed new lead rules are part of a larger federal effort to combat lead exposure in various aspects of daily life. Apart from addressing lead in water, the government is also implementing stricter limits on lead-based paint and aiming to eliminate lead in aviation fuel.

To minimize the health effects of lead in drinking water, residents can take several precautions. This includes flushing the pipes, purchasing certified point-of-use filters, and only consuming cold tap water. Awareness and action are essential in ensuring the safety and well-being of communities across Oakland County.