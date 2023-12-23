Summary: In the latest issue of the Black Panther comic series, Black Panther learns about the devastating events in Kivu’Ma and must navigate the aftermath. As T’Challa deals with the emotional toll, he is approached by Beisa, who seeks his help in investigating Wakanda’s crime families. This leads to an unexpected encounter with a Marvel character in exile. Additionally, readers are introduced to a new side of Biti. Join the AIPT Patreon to access exclusive perks and stay updated on the latest news and releases.

Black Panther, the iconic superhero of Wakanda, is facing new challenges in the fictional city of Birnin T’Chaka. In the latest issue of the Black Panther comic series, written by Eve L. Ewing with art by Mack Chater, Chris Allen, Craig Yeung, and Jesus Aburtov, readers are taken on a thrilling journey through the aftermath of the devastating events in Kivu’Ma.

As the story unfolds, Black Panther finds himself shaken by the impact of Kivu’Ma’s devastation on Birnin T’Chaka and its people. The emotional toll on T’Challa becomes evident as he grapples with the aftermath and must navigate the challenges that lie ahead.

Caught in the midst of these challenges, T’Challa is approached by Beisa, who enlists his help in her ongoing investigation against Wakanda’s crime families. The investigation takes an unexpected turn as it leads to the appearance of a beloved Marvel character who may hold crucial information about living in exile.

Readers are also introduced to a new side of Biti in this issue, as her character takes on a fresh and intriguing perspective.

