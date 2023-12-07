Sony’s PlayStation Plus Classics catalog is expanding yet again, this time with the addition of the PSone game Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. This news comes after Gematsu spotted a rating for the 1999 adventure in Taiwan, indicating that it will be available on both the PS4 and the PS5.

Disney has been working closely with Sony to bring a number of old Disney games to the PlayStation Plus Classics lineup. Just last month, IGN reported on several titles, including Buzz Lightyear of Star Command, Thrillville: Off the Rails, and Thrillville, all set to be released for the PS4 and PS5. And now, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace can be added to that growing list of nostalgic favorites.

Developed and published by LucasArts as an adaptation of the film, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace features familiar settings and characters from Episode I. However, the game received mixed reviews upon its initial release, with our very own review returning a score of 6.2.

As for the upcoming PlayStation Plus Game Catalog for December, Sony is yet to make an official announcement. But with the recent string of releases and the addition of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, fans can expect more exciting titles to be included.

Fans of the Star Wars franchise and PlayStation owners alike will surely be delighted at the prospect of reliving this classic gaming experience. Stay tuned for more updates on the PlayStation Plus Classics catalog and get ready to embark on an epic adventure in a galaxy far, far away. May the Force be with you!