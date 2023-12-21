LG ከDual-Hz ተግባር ጋር አዲስ የጨዋታ ማሳያዎችን ይጀምራል

LG has unveiled its latest range of gaming monitors with OLED panels just in time for the holiday season. One of the highlights of the five models is the LG UltraGear OLED 32GS95UE, the brand’s first monitor to feature the “Dual-Hz” function, offering gamers enhanced versatility.

The 32GS95UE is the first gaming monitor to offer two resolution and refresh rate settings with the push of a physical button. Players can switch between a 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) at 240 Hz and a 1080p resolution (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) that can reach up to 480 Hz.

This difference in resolution is due, in part, to the presence of a DisplayPort 1.4, which, unlike the 2.1 version, does not support a 480 Hz refresh rate in 4K. The monitor is also equipped with an HDMI 2.1 port, which can support 240 Hz in 4K, but with standard dynamic range (SDR) and compressed streaming thanks to Display Stream Compression (DSC).

It is surprising, however, that LG did not include a DisplayPort 2.1 for this monitor, a port that is currently only found on the latest AMD Radeon graphics cards but is expected to be included in the next generation of Nvidia RTX 50 GPUs.

LG recommends reserving the 4K / 240 Hz experience for single-player and narrative-driven games, while the 1080p / 480 Hz mode is best suited for competitive gaming. However, at this size, a 1080p resolution may not provide a visually compelling experience, especially for competitive players who prefer 24-inch screens with intentionally narrower viewing angles.

In terms of the rest of the specifications, LG continues to bet on OLED for gaming, boasting an almost instantaneous gray-to-gray response time of 0.3ms, support for VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 certification for HDR, as well as Nvidia G-Sync Compatible and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro variable refresh rate technologies.

LG’s announcement also includes four other monitor models: three ultra-wide models in 34 and 45 inches, and a 27-inch monitor, which is currently the most popular diagonal size. The brand has not provided information on the availability and pricing of these monitors yet, but more details are expected to be revealed at CES, which begins on January 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.

