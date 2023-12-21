ኦቲስቲክ ጠላፊ የGTA ጨዋታ ክሊፖችን በማፍሰሱ ላልተወሰነ የሆስፒታል ትእዛዝ ተፈርዶበታል።

An 18-year-old hacker, who is autistic and a member of the cyber-crime gang Lapsus$, has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order for leaking clips of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto (GTA) game. Arion Kurtaj from Oxford was considered a key member of the notorious gang, which targeted tech giants such as Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar Games, causing nearly $10 million in damages.

The judge determined that Kurtaj’s skills and continued desire to commit cyber-crime posed a significant risk to the public. As a result, he will remain in a secure hospital for life, unless doctors assess that he is no longer a danger. Kurtaj’s acute autism rendered him unfit to stand trial, and the jury was tasked with determining whether he committed the alleged acts, regardless of criminal intent.

During the trial, it was revealed that Kurtaj carried out the hacks even while on bail for previous offenses. His most infamous hack involved breaching Rockstar Games, the developer behind GTA, where he stole 90 clips of the yet-to-be-released Grand Theft Auto 6. Kurtaj then threatened to release the source code unless contacted by the company within 24 hours. He subsequently posted the stolen content on a forum.

Kurtaj’s defense argued that the success of the GTA 6 trailer, which amassed 128 million views on YouTube, indicated that the hack did not cause significant harm to the game developer. However, the judge emphasized the real victims and harm caused by Kurtaj’s multiple hacks on individuals and companies, including Rockstar Games, which reported $5 million in recovery costs and thousands of staff hours.

Another member of Lapsus$, a 17-year-old who cannot be named due to their age, was also found guilty in the same trial. Sentenced to an 18-month Youth Rehabilitation Order, the teenager was involved in hacking tech giant Nvidia and BT/EE, as well as engaging in stalking and harassment.

The Lapsus$ gang, believed to consist mainly of teenagers from the UK and Brazil, shocked the cyber-security world with their audacious attacks on multinational corporations. Their activities shed light on the vulnerability of well-defended organizations to infiltration by juvenile hackers.