የKISS አድናቂዎች የተወሰነ እትም የማስታወስ ችሎታ ካመለጡ በኋላ ቅር ተሰኝተዋል።

Despite attending the final show of KISS’ End of the Road Tour, some fans were left empty-handed when it came to the exclusive Golden Ticket souvenir. The ticket, which commemorated the band’s 50th anniversary and featured the KISS logo in gold, was meant to be a parting gift for attendees. However, due to a lack of enough tickets for everyone, they were handed out randomly to select individuals as they left the venue.

The disappointment was felt by fans like Ron Ivanjack, who only found out about the Golden Tickets on Sunday after the show. Many fans were unaware that they were even a possibility, leaving them feeling let down by the abrupt exit and lack of information from security.

In response to the situation, a petition was started on Change.org, urging the band, management, and Madison Square Garden to rectify the miscalculation and distribute the Golden Tickets to verified attendees of the show. The petition emphasizes that the tickets are not just a symbolic gesture but an acknowledgment of the fans’ unwavering support and dedication to KISS.

Furthermore, some fans voiced their frustration over the disorganized distribution of the Golden Tickets, with reports of some concertgoers taking multiple tickets, and others already selling them online for inflated prices. This added to the disappointment of fans who traveled from out of state and spent a significant amount on tickets.

Despite the setbacks, fans were able to participate in other events leading up to the final concerts at Madison Square Garden. The KISS NYC Takeover included special merchandise and collectibles throughout the city, allowing fans to commemorate the band’s 50-year history and farewell tour.

While the Golden Ticket mishap left many fans dissatisfied, it is clear that the unwavering support for KISS remains strong. It remains to be seen whether the band, management, and Madison Square Garden will take steps to address the issue and appease disappointed fans.