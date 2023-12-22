In a stunning reveal, Buckingham Palace has unveiled the 2023 Christmas card of King Charles and Queen Camilla. This year’s card features a captivating portrait of the royal couple, captured by the talented photographer Hugo Burnand within the grandeur of the Throne Room at the Palace. The photograph was taken shortly after Charles and Camilla’s coronation on May 6, 2023, marking a significant milestone in their reign.

The Christmas card, adorned with the royal couple’s portrait, conveys warm holiday wishes with the heartfelt message, “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.” This traditional greeting is reminiscent of last year’s card, maintaining a sense of continuity and tradition within the royal family.

Hugo Burnand, an esteemed photographer known for his captivating portraits, has been entrusted with capturing the essence of the royal couple for over two decades. Burnand’s remarkable talent has produced not only this remarkable portrait but also six other iconic coronation portraits, all of which have been previously released by Buckingham Palace.

In the portrait, King Charles exudes regal splendor, wearing the magnificent Imperial State Crown and the noble Robe of Estate. Queen Camilla, equally resplendent, dons Queen Mary’s Crown and Robe of Estate. Her coronation dress, a creation by esteemed designer Bruce Oldfield, showcases meticulous attention to detail with beautiful embroidery depicting her beloved rescue dogs, as well as the names of her children and grandchildren.

Looking beyond the aesthetics, Oldfield explains the deeper meaning behind the gown: “An interesting element of the gown is that it reflects a more fluid and modern representation of the king and the queen consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside.” This subtle nod to their connection with the natural world adds a unique and contemporary touch to their regal image.

As Christmas approaches, the royal couple plans to spend the holiday at Sandringham, accompanied by Queen Camilla’s grandchildren. This joyous occasion will bring together the entire royal family, creating cherished memories and carrying on beloved traditions.

The 2023 Christmas card of King Charles and Queen Camilla encapsulates the dignity, grace, and warmth that the royal couple embodies, radiating a sense of regal splendor and deep connection with their family and the British people.