Jeopardy!’s highly anticipated 2023 Tournament of Champions (TOC) is shaping up to be the largest lineup in the history of the show. Originally scheduled for 2022, the event was delayed due to the WGA strike that took place over the summer. In the meantime, Jeopardy! has been airing tournaments such as Second Chance and Champions Wildcard, featuring former contestants and recycled clues to keep viewers engaged.

The Season 39 post-season will kick off on December 19, with its own Second Chance and Wildcard tournaments. These tournaments will determine the winners who will qualify for the Tournament of Champions, which is expected to begin in early 2024, likely at the end of February. The lineup for the TOC includes super-champions Cris Pannullo and Ray LaLonde, as well as fan favorites like Ben Chan, Hannah Wilson, and Celebrity Jeopardy! winner Ike Barinholtz.

In a surprising twist, all eight three-day champions from Season 39 will also be joining the Tournament of Champions, breaking the usual requirement of four wins to qualify. These contestants, including the controversial Yogesh Raut, were each surprised by host Ken Jennings himself during various local broadcasts. Jennings deceived them with cruel bait-and-switch video messages, making them believe they were not invited to the Champions Wildcard competition, only to reveal that they were going straight to the Tournament of Champions instead.

This year’s TOC will feature a total of 27 contestants, making it the largest group of competitors ever. The winner of the tournament will not only receive a cash prize of $250,000 but will also earn an invite to the next Jeopardy Masters in May, offering the opportunity for further fortune and even TV fame.

As fans eagerly await the start of the 2023 Tournament of Champions, the anticipation grows for what promises to be an exciting and historic event in the world of Jeopardy!.