አዲስ ጥቃት በዊንዶውስ እና ሊኑክስ ኮምፒተሮች ውስጥ የደህንነት ተጋላጭነቶችን ይጠቀማል

A newly discovered attack called LogoFAIL has exposed hundreds of Windows and Linux computer models to a high-risk security vulnerability. The attack allows malicious firmware to be executed early in the boot-up sequence, making it extremely difficult to detect or remove infections using current defense mechanisms. LogoFAIL stands out due to the ease with which it can be carried out and the wide range of susceptible models, including both consumer- and enterprise-grade devices.

Researchers at Binarly, a firm specializing in identifying and securing vulnerable firmware, recently unveiled LogoFAIL at the Black Hat Security Conference in London. They found that LogoFAIL takes advantage of critical vulnerabilities present in Unified Extensible Firmware Interfaces (UEFIs), which are responsible for booting modern devices running Windows or Linux. These vulnerabilities have gone unnoticed for years and can be exploited through specially crafted logo images.

Once the attack is successful, it gains full control over the memory and disk of the targeted device, even at the most sensitive boot stage known as DXE (Driver Execution Environment). This allows for the execution of malicious code and the delivery of a second-stage payload before the main operating system starts running.

LogoFAIL can be carried out remotely via browser or media player vulnerabilities, where the attacker replaces the legitimate logo image with a malicious one. Alternatively, if the device is briefly unlocked, the attacker can physically replace the image file.

The impacted parties are now releasing advisories to disclose which products are vulnerable and provide security patches. However, due to the wide reach of this attack across the x64 and ARM CPU ecosystem, including major UEFI suppliers and device manufacturers, the potential threat remains significant.

It is crucial for users to update their systems with the latest security patches and remain vigilant against any suspicious activity or unauthorized access attempts. By taking proactive measures, individuals and organizations can minimize the risk of falling victim to LogoFAIL and similar attacks.