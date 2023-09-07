የከተማ ሕይወት

አዳዲስ ቴክኖሎጂዎችን እና የ AI ሃይልን ይፋ ማድረግ

ዜና

ታግ ሄዩር ካርሬራ ክሮኖስፕሪንት x ፖርሽ፡ ልዩ ትብብር

ByMampho Brescia

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ታግ ሄዩር ካርሬራ ክሮኖስፕሪንት x ፖርሽ፡ ልዩ ትብብር

The collaboration between TAG Heuer and Porsche has resulted in the creation of the innovative TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche watch. This chronograph watch is based on TAG Heuer’s “glassbox” design and features a 42mm by 14.9mm case with a domed sapphire crystal that allows for easy readability at any angle. The watch is available in 18k rose gold with a beige dial or steel with a silvered dial, both of which have rhodium-plated hour and minute hands.

What sets this watch apart is its unique TH20-08 movement. The movement powers the chronograph hand, which accelerates like a car’s speedometer. When the chronograph is started, the hand rapidly covers a third of the dial in 9.1 seconds. However, as it continues to circle the dial, it gradually slows down until it reaches the top and starts again at a fast speed. This feature provides a visually dynamic and engaging experience.

TAG Heuer has expanded its “glassbox” Carreras line with various models to cater to different preferences. The Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche adds another fascinating option for watch enthusiasts and fans of the iconic car brand. The watch’s unique movement and collaboration with Porsche make it a standout in the market.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche is priced at 9,000 CHF for the steel version and 23,000 CHF for the rose gold version. This collaboration is a testament to the creativity and innovation that both TAG Heuer and Porsche bring to the table.

ምንጮች:
– TAG Heuer
– Porsche

By Mampho Brescia

ተዛማጅ ለጥፍ

ዜና

የሰሜን ኮሪያ ጠላፊዎች የደህንነት ተመራማሪዎችን በዜሮ-ቀን ብዝበዛ ያነጣጠሩ

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou
ዜና

የክላውድ ኮሙኒኬሽን አገልግሎቶች፡ ለስኬታማ ዲቃላ የሰው ኃይል ቁልፍ ጉዳዮች

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023
ዜና

የጦርነት አለም፡ የድራጎን በረራ ተደጋጋሚ የይዘት ዝመናዎች ጨዋታን የሚቀይሩ ናቸው።

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia

አመለጠዎት

ሳይንስ

ለሯጮች ስልጠና ውስጥ የማገገሚያ አስፈላጊነት

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

የ iOS 16.6.1 ልቀት፡ ማወቅ ያለብዎት

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ሮበርት አንድሪው 0 አስተያየቶች
ዜና

ታግ ሄዩር ካርሬራ ክሮኖስፕሪንት x ፖርሽ፡ ልዩ ትብብር

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 አስተያየቶች
ቴክኖሎጂ

አዲስ የ GHX የማረጋገጫ አገልግሎት ፓኬጆች የጤና አጠባበቅ ኢንዱስትሪ ምስክርነቶችን ቀላል ያደርገዋል

ሴፕቴ 7, 2023 ቪኪ Stavropoulou 0 አስተያየቶች