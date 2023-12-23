በካሊፎርኒያ ከተሞች የበረሮ ወረራ ጨምሯል የተባይ መቆጣጠሪያ አስፈላጊነትን ጎላ አድርጎ ያሳያል

A recent study by Pest Gnome, a company that connects people with pest control experts, has revealed the top 25 cities in the United States with the highest rates of cockroach infestations. While no California city made it into the top ten, Los Angeles, Riverside, San Jose, and San Francisco were all listed as cities where residents frequently call for help with roach infestations.

The study utilized data from the Census Bureau, the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to determine the rankings. It highlighted densely-populated metro cities as being particularly susceptible to cockroach problems.

While Houston claimed the top spot on the list with 37 percent of homes showing signs of cockroaches in the past 12 months, cities in California are not far behind. The warm climate and high humidity in Houston were cited as ideal conditions for roaches to thrive. Cockroaches are known to transfer disease pathogens, making infestations a serious health risk.

To prevent these pests from invading homes, Pest Gnome recommends taking steps such as sealing any points of entry, cleaning up food crumbs, fixing leaky pipes, and using pest control products like Raid and roach motels. In cases where these preventive measures fail, it is advised to seek the assistance of a professional exterminator.

The prevalence of cockroach infestations in California cities highlights the need for increased pest control efforts. By taking proactive measures and seeking professional help when necessary, residents can protect themselves and their homes from these unwelcome guests during the holidays and throughout the year.