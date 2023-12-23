የዩኤስ ሪል እስቴት ገበያ የቤት ባለቤቶች ሲቆዩ እና የመኖሪያ ቤት ወጪዎች ከፍተኛ ሆነው ሲታገሉ

A significant number of real estate agents in the United States are struggling to pay rent on their office spaces, according to a recent report by Alignable. The study found that 45% of real estate agents who own their firms had trouble keeping up with rent payments in November, a 5% increase from the previous month and a 10% increase from September.

The current state of the housing market is making it increasingly challenging for real estate agents to thrive. Homeowners are reluctant to sell their properties due to high housing costs, which has led to a tight inventory and a decrease in home sales. In fact, pending home sales were down 1.5% in October compared to September and 8.5% from the previous year, marking the lowest figure since the National Association of Realtors began tracking that statistic.

Corey Burr, a senior vice president at TTR Sotheby’s International Realty, believes that the Federal Reserve’s actions have had a significant impact on the housing market. The recent interest rate hikes led to higher mortgage rates, discouraging potential buyers and causing home sales to decline. Burr describes the situation as “incredible distortions in our marketplace.”

These market conditions are especially difficult for smaller brokerages with less market share and fewer assets to weather the storm. Burr anticipates that as the market continues to contract, the number of real estate agents will decrease across North America. In fact, over 60,000 agents left the industry in the six months leading up to May.

However, there may be some hope on the horizon. Mortgage rates have been gradually decreasing, and if they continue to do so, Burr predicts an upswing in the spring. Additionally, some experts suggest that the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle may be coming to an end, and there may even be rate cuts in 2024. This could potentially drive mortgage rates even lower and provide relief for the struggling housing market.

Overall, the current state of the US real estate market is challenging for real estate agents and homeowners alike. The impact of high housing costs and tight inventory is causing a slowdown in home sales and making it difficult for agents to sustain their businesses. However, there is optimism for improvement in the coming years if mortgage rates continue to decline and the market stabilizes.